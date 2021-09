The SkyWest non-stop flight out of Chattanooga to Houston, Texas will be suspended as of Oct. 1st.

Terry Hart, Airport president, said, "This is another unfortunate side effect of COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry. Though our passengers have helped this become a successful flight with approximately 90 percent occupancy, airlines are focused on facing operational challenges presented by the pandemic."

He said it is hoped that the flights can be resumed soon.