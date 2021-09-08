 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee National Guard Arrives At CHI Memorial

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

CHI Memorial is welcoming members of the Tennessee Air and Army National Guard, who will work in its monoclonal antibody injection clinic.  Nine guardsmen and women will provide administrative and clinical support in the clinic for at least two weeks. 


“They are helping more than people with COVID.

Because of their presence, we have nurses and staff who can go back to caring for cancer and heart patients. The guardsmen are impacting many more lives than they realize,” explained Deb Moore, administrator, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson. “We are so excited they are here and are grateful for their service to our hospital, staff, and patients, and our community.”


CHI Memorial has administered more than 1,900 monoclonal antibody treatments to outpatients since November 2020. With the recent opening of the new injection clinic, CHI Memorial has expanded its capacity and is now able to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to up to 50 people daily.


Monoclonal antibody treatments are laboratory-made proteins that attach to parts of the virus in the body and help the immune system respond more quickly. The treatment is used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 that could result in hospitalization or death. The goal of this therapy is to help prevent hospitalizations, reduce the amount of virus, and lessen the severity of symptoms. 

 

Learn more about monoclonal antibody treatment on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.


September 8, 2021

Collegedale Eases Design Review Restrictions

Collegedale has approved amending the ordinance for commercial and multi-family residential design standards. In the past, said Planning and Economic Development Director Kelly Martin, after a project has gone through the proper channels and has been determined that it complied with all requirements from the planning commission, it would be 35-40 days before the Design Review Committee ... (click for more)

Floyd King Pleads Guilty To Statutory Rape

Floyd King waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty on Friday to statutory rape by an authority figure. He was arrested in April, 2019 after a paternity test showed him to be the father of a child that a girl had when she was 14 years old. In accepting the plea agreement, King will serve six years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections and he must remain ... (click for more)

Hire A Local Police Chief - And Response (2)

Re: City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote I agree with City Councilwoman Coonrod and City Councilman Byrd. Doing a nationwide search is a waste of money. “Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.” We need a chief who already understands and loves Chattanooga. We need a chief who has a vested permanent interest in protecting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhonda Thurman’s COVID

It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, “It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I’ve had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don’t know when I’ve been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Johnny Majors Had Same Attack Philosophy As Josh Heupel

When Tennessee announced last month that Saturday’s football game against Pitt would be designated the Johnny Majors Classic, my first thought was bewilderment. I hadn’t forgotten that Majors did two tours of duty as the Panthers’ coach. The first included a national championship in 1976 and, more importantly, two victories over Notre Dame. Any victory over the Irish was always ... (click for more)

Mocs Hoping To Improve Mental Game This Week

Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less- noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay. “It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)


