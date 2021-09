A Tennessee Cash player in Chattanooga won the $340,000 jackpot Wednesday.

The Chattanooga player hit five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win. The winning ticket was purchased at Allied Quick Stop, 1302 N. Holtzclaw Ave. in Chattanooga.



This is the second time in three weeks a player has won the jackpot of the in-state, drawing-style game. On Aug. 20, a player in Antioch won $1,154,252.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.