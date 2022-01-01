 Saturday, January 1, 2022 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Federal Prosecutor Says Man Engaged In Cyberstalking By Sending Embarrassing Photos To Woman And Her Husband From Their Wedding Day

A federal prosecutor said a man engaged in cyberstalking by sending embarrassing photos to a woman and her husband as well as sending intimate photos of eight other women to them while making it appear it was from the unnamed female victim.

Kyle Wilson said Zachary Hood plans to plead guilty to the cyberstalking charge after entering into a plea agreement.

The plea agreement says Hood on Oct. 16, 2017, set up a Facebook profile with the female victim's name and containing profile photos of her. It included a cover photo of her as well as a profile picture showing a close up of her face.

It says the female victim, who lives outside of Tennessee, initially was unaware of this Facebook page.

The plea agreement said sometime prior to setting up the page that Hood had obtained intimate photos of the female victim on her wedding day, showing her bare breasts and buttocks. 

It says Hood, while at a hotel in East Tennessee, contacted friends and associates of the victim and shared the embarrassing Facebook page with them. He made it appear that it was the female victim who was contacting them.

Hood, pretending to be the female victim, asked a Facebook "friend" if they liked the photos. When the friend expressed confusion and concern, Hood (acting as the victim) said she had not been hacked and just wanted to share the photos. When the friend still expressed concern, Hood, acting as the victim, told the friend to not tell anyone and to "pretend this never happened."

The plea agreement said Hood also made the husband aware of the Facebook page with the embarrassing pictures and made lewd and suggestive comments about his wife's appearance on their wedding day.

It says Hood also contacted eight other women who are unaffiliated with the female victim. He had acquired intimate photos of each. He sent each woman intimate photos and made it appear they were coming from the female victim.

The plea agreement says Hood admits that the photos were intended to cause severe emotional distress to the female victim and her husband.

 

 

 

 


Parkridge Health System Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2022

Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Friend Re-Pawned His Laptop; Woman Wants Couple Removed From Her House

Erlanger East Hospital Rings In The New Year With The 1st Baby Born In Chattanooga In 2022


Parkridge East Hospital welcomed Serenity A’Seanti McCoy, who was born at 2:13 a.m. on January 1, 2021. She weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. Serenity is currently ... (click for more)

A man on Central Drive told police he believes his female friend took his pawn slip and took his laptop. He said he had pawned his laptop and got a pawn slip from the shop. He said the friend ... (click for more)

Erlanger East Hospital announced the arrival of the first baby born in 2022 in Chattanooga. William and Jayde Copeland of Soddy Daisy, welcomed their baby girl, Willow, into the world at ... (click for more)



Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I’ve enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther’s singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My January Garden

Oh my! It’s a brand-New Year and after a week in the upper 60s, I find my garden is bare but my winter rye grass on the lawn is delightful. I have little idea what the Sunday forecast of light snow will bring but I still have three roses on the two bushes at the end of the drive. We finish 2021 with 10 more inches of rain than normal for the year. As is my custom, I greet ... (click for more)

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)

Tennessee Snakebit Again In Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Purdue Boilermakers prevailed 48-45 in overtime Thursday against the Tennessee Volunteers in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran connected on a game-winning 30-yard field goal moments after Tennessee running back Jaylan Wright was ruled inches short of the goal line on a controversial fourth-down play. Video replay showed Wright clearly reached ... (click for more)


