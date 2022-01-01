Federal Prosecutor Says Man Engaged In Cyberstalking By Sending Embarrassing Photos To Woman And Her Husband From Their Wedding Day

A federal prosecutor said a man engaged in cyberstalking by sending embarrassing photos to a woman and her husband as well as sending intimate photos of eight other women to them while making it appear it was from the unnamed female victim.

Kyle Wilson said Zachary Hood plans to plead guilty to the cyberstalking charge after entering into a plea agreement.

The plea agreement says Hood on Oct. 16, 2017, set up a Facebook profile with the female victim's name and containing profile photos of her. It included a cover photo of her as well as a profile picture showing a close up of her face.

It says the female victim, who lives outside of Tennessee, initially was unaware of this Facebook page.

The plea agreement said sometime prior to setting up the page that Hood had obtained intimate photos of the female victim on her wedding day, showing her bare breasts and buttocks.

It says Hood, while at a hotel in East Tennessee, contacted friends and associates of the victim and shared the embarrassing Facebook page with them. He made it appear that it was the female victim who was contacting them.

Hood, pretending to be the female victim, asked a Facebook "friend" if they liked the photos. When the friend expressed confusion and concern, Hood (acting as the victim) said she had not been hacked and just wanted to share the photos. When the friend still expressed concern, Hood, acting as the victim, told the friend to not tell anyone and to "pretend this never happened."

The plea agreement said Hood also made the husband aware of the Facebook page with the embarrassing pictures and made lewd and suggestive comments about his wife's appearance on their wedding day.

It says Hood also contacted eight other women who are unaffiliated with the female victim. He had acquired intimate photos of each. He sent each woman intimate photos and made it appear they were coming from the female victim.

The plea agreement says Hood admits that the photos were intended to cause severe emotional distress to the female victim and her husband.