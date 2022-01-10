Hamilton County Health Department Reports 44 More COVID-19 Deaths But 2 Are Recent, 491 New Cases; 209 Hospitalized With COVID

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday said that due to the large influx of labs reported today, the daily case count reflects the number of cases the epidemiology staff were able to process and does not reflect the true number of today's reported cases.

There were 44 more deaths reported since Friday, for a total of 911. Hamilton County Health Department officials said, "Of the 44 deaths reported today by the Health Department, 42 are deaths added from 2021 as a part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office. The other two deaths occurred over the weekend."

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 491 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 76,545.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 209 in Hamilton County, up from 181 on Friday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 107 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, down from 42 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 68,580, which is 90 percent. There are 7,054 active cases, compared to 6,268 on Friday.