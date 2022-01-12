Police Blotter: Kindle Fire Tablet Thief Threatens To Mace Best Buy Manager: 2 Walmart Thieves Take Carts Full Of Toys

The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the females placed her hand in her coat and threatened to mace him. The general manager said they fled in a tan Toyota traveling south on Gunbarrel Road.

* * *

An officer spoke with laborers working on a property on Mark Twain Circle. They told the officer the owner was not there and showed damage to a screen and said that someone broke into the home during the night. The officer spoke with the owner by phone and he confirmed nothing was taken from the property but he believes that people associated with a certain man entered the home to crash. He said a sleeping bag he lent to the man, which was not on property yesterday, was found in one of the bedrooms in the home. The home is under construction and there are multiple ways to enter and exit that the individuals may have used. The owner said he is going to ensure that his house is secure to hopefully prevent this from happening in the future.

* * *

The manager of Dollar General at 4211 Rossville Blvd. told police a skinny black male entered the store, took a large tub of Tide laundry detergent (valued at $18) and a large tub of Gain laundry detergent (valued at $14), and then left the store without paying for his items. He then got into the passenger seat of a vehicle with a temporary tag and left.

* * *

A woman on Central Drive told police her grandson was being disrespectful and she no longer wanted him to stay at her apartment. Police attempted to tell the woman that was fine but her grandson had to be allowed to get his property at a later time. The woman continued to speak over police and be disrespectful. The woman told police it was fine if her grandson’s brother came over to get his stuff but continued to be rude and disrespectful causing police to have to raise their voice to gain her attention. Police were able to get some personal items for the grandson and transported him to the Chattanooga Convention Center.

* * *

An officer saw a homeless man walking on the 1200 block of Helena Drive. He identified himself and police checked for outstanding warrants. He told the officer he was staying on the railroad tracks near Hixson Pike.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious person and vehicle at Chattanooga Pattern and Foundry at 1334 Stuart St. An employee said there was a man in an early 2000’s style white Ford truck harassing his employees. He didn't have a lot of information himself but the employee who had the complaint was still currently at work and he would get him to come and speak with police. The officer then spoke with the second employee who said there had been a white truck, with dark tinted windows and large tires, tailgating him. He said he slowed down to allow this vehicle to go around and the truck did and it then drove in the middle of the road not allowing anyone to pass. The man said this truck went to a parking lot right up the street from there and parked with the lights shining on him. When he went to walk inside the white truck did a slow roll by the business. The officer gave the man a complaint card with the non-emergency number on the back and let him know that if he happened to see this truck again and was able to get the tag to call back in and give the complaint number to attach that tag to the report.

* * *



The store manager of Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. said an older black man who they have had issues with previously, came in the store and stole three cases of beer. He was wearing an orange jacket. He fled the area before police arrived.

* * *

The office manager of Jenkins Masonry, Inc. at 2310 Rossville Blvd. told police that someone stole a Stihl TS410 cutoff saw valued at $1,100 from outside this location.

* * *

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where a woman rang up items in the self-checkout line. After checking the ticket it was found that she had tag swapped many items. She had used a $0.50 tag to ring up many higher dollar items. The woman exited the store with her buggy and left towards Logan's Roadhouse. She is of slim build with tattoos on both arms. The employee thinks she stays around or in the Best Western motel.

* * *

A gas station attendant at Circle K at 600 Ashland Terrace told police a female customer damaged one of the building's doors, resulting in the door coming off its hinge. The employee explained that this customer was irate about one of the pumps not working and came in screaming and yelling. The customer was returned her money at which point she stormed out of the store, slamming the exit door causing hinge damage and for it to come off its hinge. It is unknown how much damage the door sustained. The suspect was described as a white female, 45-55 years old, 5'2"-5'4", with salt and pepper hair. The vandalism suspect was seen getting into a maroon crossover SUV, possibly either a Subaru Outback or Toyota.

* * *

A man at Studio 6 at 7324 Shallowford Road was in an argument with his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend. The man said there was only a verbal argument and nothing physical happened.

* * *

A River City security guard at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a dark Jeep, possibly a Wrangler, was parked with the tag covered. A white male passenger and an unknown male in the driver's seat requested from him a screwdriver to start the vehicle. He said the males left before police arrived. Officers searched the area for the suspicious vehicle but didn't find it.

* * *

A store clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. told police a man came into the store and was seen pacing back and forth within the store. She told police the man called multiple people from the store phone. She said that once he left, she locked the doors and called police.

* * *

Police were asked to do a wellness check on a man on 5th Avenue. A woman called and said she was concerned for her brother because his wife had passed away recently. The woman was worried her brother would try to harm himself. Police checked two properties that the man owned, but he wasn’t at either and police could not locate him.

* * *

An employee of Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police they had two shoplifters flee the store with stolen merchandise. The two suspects pushed out two shopping carts full of toys, passing all points of sale, and made no attempts at paying for the stolen merchandise. The two suspects were described to be black males and were wearing masks that covered their face. The toys stolen were multiple hoverboards and a VTech Learning Desk, all together total $1,107.32. In rushing to flee the scene, the suspects left two hoverboards in the parking lot before fleeing. The vehicle the suspects loaded the merchandise into was a black Ford Escape. This vehicle is registered to a woman and charges are pending suspect identification.