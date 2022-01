Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, SELVIN FRANCISCO

4528 TOMEB LN ,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

8607 RAMSAY ACRES HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED***ACCIDENT MUST APPEAR***

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BALLEW, DANIELLE J

327 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON

873 N.





CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)BOSTON, MAKENSIE MONIQUE1217 MICHAEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000BOSTON, SHAUNTEA SHERELL2922 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000BRADY, KRISTOPHER RYAN1509 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191127Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBROWN, LADARIUS KEVIN819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCHANAY-ESCOBAR, BELARMINO HERMA3403 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYCOX, SHARON3918 YORKTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000CRADDOCK, DANIEL F727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL621 JAMES STREET LOT 42 ROSSIVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSEDAVIS, CLEVON TERNAECHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDAVIS, RUSSELL NOAHHIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFRADY, JIMMY LEE3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHALL, JAMES LEE7342 SIM ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HODNETT, RANDOLPH SETH1340 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOYT, WILLIAM ROBERT7437 PRIVATE LANE #9 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE4543 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000KENNEDY, ALEXANDRIA FAY1913 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LETCHWORTH, BRENTTON JAMES621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155520Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELETSON, JAMES CHAD3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARCUM, SADRINA KAYE609 LANDERS ST SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMILLSAPS, RONALD N409 GEORGIA APT 13 OOLTEWAH, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONTGOMERY, DENIRO RASHRAN1620 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMULL, VICKY513 WEST GORDON CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGODELL, JUSTIN2507 VIRGINIA BLVD HUNTSVILLE, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARRISH, SUSIE LORENE6619 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGPOE, WILLIAM EGRIFFITH STREET TIFTONIA, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, HOLLY LYNN502 NOTRE DAME CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RINGER, CORNELIUS LAMONT1711 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF SERVICESVIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUSALAZAR, OSCAR6010 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MATTHEW DAVONTA3456 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TREJO-MEJIA, JOSE GUADALUPE199 DENNIS STREET ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, CHARLES FREDERICK105 BYRON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37347Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADISORDERLY CONDUCTWALLACE, STACEY ANDREA10405 CART RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR POSSESSION OF METHWATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION ORDER OF PROTECTIONWATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTYWEBB, ZAAKARI SCOTT5524 SUNSET DR RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I