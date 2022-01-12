Cost Put At $68 Million For New Tyner High, Middle School; Architect Chosen For Project

A new high school and middle school for Tyner is now projected to cost $68 million, school officials said Wednesday.

Justin Witt, who is over county school facilities, said that includes sports facilities for the new school.

He said the space where the football field is now located will be used for parking. A new football complex will be built elsewhere on the campus.

MBI was selected to draw up plans for the school at a cost of $4.3 million.

Mr. Witt said no part of the current campus is in shape to be used.

He said, "It will be a total tear down."