New Management Firm Selected For County Parking Garage And Health Department Garage

A new management firm is being recommended to oversee the county parking garage on Cherry Street as well as the County Health Department parking garage.

Republic Parking has been handling the Cherry Street garage, and Erlanger Health System the health department facility.

The recommendation is for Laz Government Services to have the contract with five one-year renewal options.

Other applicants were Republic and Premiere Parking.

The Cherry Street garage has 707 spaces and the health department has 268.