Sole Finalist Named For Dalton Public Works Director

The city of Dalton has named Chad Townsend as the sole finalist to be hired as the new director of the Public Works Department. The position has been held on an interim basis by former director Benny Dunn since it was vacated by the promotion of Andrew Parker to city administrator in August 2020.

Mr. Townsend is a 2012 graduate of Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta with a degree in construction management. Since his graduation he has worked in the private sector in project management and project engineering for four construction firms, most recently as a senior project manager for Armourco, Inc. in Woodstock.

“The city is fortunate to bring in someone with Chad’s broad level of experience to lead our Public Works Department,” Andrew Parker said. “Chad has served throughout his career in the private sector in various leadership positions within the civil engineering, construction management, grading, utilities, and infrastructure sectors. We believe this experience has uniquely prepared him to serve the city well as our Public Works director.”

“I think he’s going to bring good leadership to the table and a lot of knowledge from all of his past experiences and his leadership roles in his previous jobs,” said City Councilmember Tyree Goodlett who serves on the city’s Public Works Committee. “He just knew the ins and outs of what we wanted in a public works director.”

“He definitely has a great team already built out [at the Dalton Public Works Department] and what I was most impressed with through the interview process is the way he talks about empowering his people to do their job,” said City Councilmember Annalee Harlan who also serves on the Public Works Committee. “His management style is absolutely in keeping with what we see in our other departments and is absolutely in keeping with what Benny Dunn and Andrew Parker did in their roles as his predecessors which is to empower their folks, so that’s why I believe he’ll be successful.”

The mayor and Council will consider Mr. Townsend’s hiring as Public Works director with a vote at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 7.







