Georgia Has 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 19,053 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,709.

There are 19,053 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,622,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 98,500, which is an increase of 285 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 10,008 cases, up 143; 102 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 4,309 cases, up 56; 99 deaths



Dade County: 2,104 cases, up 18; 21 deaths, up 1



Walker County: 11,146 cases, up 172; 141 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 22,762 cases, up 359; 336 deaths