Police Blotter: Woman Throws A Fit At Dollar General Express; Women Hear Door Open In Their New Home

The manager of Dollar General Express, 728 Market St., showed police where an irate customer pulled items off the shelf. She said that the customer became upset after they rang up her toilet paper with the wrong price. Police viewed video of a black female wearing a black and orange jacket, black pants and black and white tennis shoes pulling items off the shelves before leaving the store in a hurry. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the woman. Nothing was damaged during the woman's fit.

* * *

Police observed a man panhandling on the left side of the roadway on the I-24 west off ramp to South Moore Road. He observed the patrol vehicle, folded his sign and began walking in the opposite direction of traffic, crossing the three lanes at a non-intersection portion of the roadway and was located a few minutes later at the water runoff at South Howell Avenue and North Terrace. Upon contact he said he was panhandling for money for gas, but when asked where he was parked, he said it was for his son in Atlanta who needed the money for fuel. He said he knew it was illegal and would not return as well. The officer added the man's information to the shared drive document for panhandlers in Chattanooga.

* * *

A woman told police she wanted a report on record that twice she used her credit card at a beverage place on Shallowford Road. She said after both times the same days, her card was used once in Marietta, Ga. and in Ohio. She says that both times the charges were denied. She thinks someone at the store got her card information and used it out of state.

* * *

A woman on Charleston Square told police she put a check in her mailbox payable to Kohl's in the amount of $20.07. She said the check has cleared her account payable to a "Wallace D. Welch, Jr.: in the amount of $1,363.49. She said she did not get any other information as to when and where the check was cashed. She said she needs a report number so TVFCU can return the money to her account.



* * *

A woman on Brainerd Road told police there was a black male on her property that she wished to leave. Police spoke with the man and told him to vacate the premises.

* * *

A woman on Clio Avenue told police her oxygen concentrator ($2,500) malfunctioned around 4 a.m. so it was placed on the front porch to avoid getting smoke in the house. She said she returned at 10 a.m. to find that it had been stolen. She described it as a blue/gray box with Areocare stickers all over it. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man at 4055 Amnicola Hwy. told police that someone stole his catalytic converter off his 2010 Honda CRV. He said it was taken while he was fishing at the park. He said it looked like someone cut it off with a skill saw. He said there was no suspect description.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing and had walked off from near a residence on Stringer Street,. Police located the couple on Cherokee Boulevard and identified them. Both said they were arguing about a bicycle and not currently arguing at the time of police

contact. Both said they were going to the walking bridge to panhandle.



* * *



A man on Hooker Road told police that "Darius" broke a window out of his residence. He said he did not want to press charges, but wanted the incident documented.

* * *

A man told police he wanted to collect his personal items from his previous residence on Hourglass Point with police presence. Police accompanied him to the the address where he collected his personal items. He then left the scene.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the report of an abandoned auto on Acorn Oaks Circle. The vehicle was found to be stolen and there was an empty pistol magazine located in the center of the back seat. Police opened up the front and rear passenger door for further inspection. One 9mm shell casing was located beside the front passenger seat next to the door frame. Police inspected further and four more 9mm shell casings were located in the crack of the of the passenger side backseat where the seatbelt buckle was. In addition, a 9mm shell casing was located in the floor of the backseat behind the driver's seat. The magazine and shell casings were collected, transported to Property and made releasable to CPD Gun Team for processing.

* * *

A woman at USA Storage Centers on Mountain View Road told police that sometime over the weekend someone cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle ($2,000) and broke out a rear window ($500). She said that nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on East Brainerd Road told police she came home and saw that her ex-boyfriend was at her apartment after he was already evicted from the apartment. She said he still has a key and was suppose to get evicted. Police spoke with the ex-boyfriend, who said he does not live there and was only there to put some things away and will be leaving soon. The woman only wanted to

get her stuff and her dogs. A man was there to support the woman while she got her stuff. The man approached the apartment room and both he and the ex-boyfriend got into a verbal disorder. Nothing was physical.

* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on Fagan Street. Police spoke with a woman who was standing outside of the residence. She was providing officers with very little information and

would only tell officers she was arguing with someone. She would not say who she was arguing with. The woman's sweatshirt appeared torn along the bottom near her waistline. When she was asked about her torn sweatshirt, she said it "got torn while I was at work." Police did not observe any signs or injury to the woman. She said the residence belonged to her uncle and she wanted to go inside. Police then spoke with her uncle inside the residence. He said he was not sure what

was going on, but was woken up from hearing her arguing with someone outside. He said he did not know who she could have been arguing with and that he believes the person had left. Based on the limited information that was provided by the woman and police observations, officers were only able to determine that she was only in a verbal altercation with another unknown person.

* * *

A theft was reported at a local Waffle House. A manager told police there were not drops made on the second shift the day before nor the third shift the night before. She said the store till is $73.47 short as a result. She said she does not know which employees are guilty of the shortage.

* * *

A woman on East 12th Street told police that at an unknown time the previous night someone had gone through her and her husband's vehicles and stolen an Apple computer and both of their passports. The woman said both vehicles had been left unlocked. There is no suspect information. The woman is going to follow up with information about the computer at a later time.

* * *

A man told police he drives an 18-wheeler truck/trailer for First Fleet and he was travelling westbound on I-24 in the middle lane at about 7:45-8 a.m. that morning. He said a white minivan occupied by two white males drove up beside him in the left lane and they were pointing at

his truck and indicated that he had caused damage on their mirror. He said he did not see a rock come off his tire or anything and he knew he did not hit the other vehicle. Therefore, he said he did not stop and just pointed to the company logo/info on the side of the trailer. There is no proof at this time that the man was involved in any type of incident or accident and he said he would like a

report for documentation.

* * *



A woman on Gann Store Road told police that a loan application was stolen from her mailbox. She said that an unknown person filled out the application and received a loan from First Heritage Credit. It is unknown at this time where the fraud took place. She said that she would call back if the fraud occurred in Chattanooga.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Mark Twain Circle. Police spoke with the owner of the property. He said he allowed a man to rent one room in the home and he was to have no other occupants staying with him. The owner said he came to the home and believes the man has been allowing a female to stay with him in a different room. The owner wanted police to contact the woman and trespass her from the property. Police attempted to contact her, but she did not answer her phone. The owner said he is going to change the locks so the woman can no longer have access to the property.

* * *

Two women at a residence on Ivy Street called police and said they believed to have heard a

door open in the home and as a result called police. Police checked the residence and did not observe anything out of the ordinary within the home. The women said they had just moved into the home and as a result were still slightly nervous.