Snow In Forecast For Chattanooga Sunday, But Not Nearly As Much As Some Areas Of Tennessee

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Up to a half inch of snow was in the forecast for Chattanooga later on Sunday as temperatures slowly begin to drop near the freezing mark.

Nashville, just recovering from a big snowfall, woke up to a blanket of snow and was expected to get 2-3 inches.

Areas such as Crossville and Jamestown were looking for seven inches or more.

There is also a chance of snow in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a chilly winter continues. 

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today
Rain and snow before 4pm, then snow likely between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm.
High near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

 


January 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Man Sleepwalking In Her Carport; Man Walking Dog Is Called A Pedophile By His Neighbor

January 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE 2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY ... (click for more)

A woman on East 5 th Street told police she was hearing noises coming from her carport that sounded like someone was in it. Police found a man in the carport who seemed confused and was detained. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 4738 N CROSS RD HIXSON, Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge STATUTORY RAPE ... (click for more)



Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine. * -- Someone posted that they had just made synonym buns. I replied "you mean just like the ones that grammar used to make?" I am now blocked. * -- Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers ... if you do find one, what's your plan? * -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Take Close Home Win Over Furman, 71-69

Malachi Smith knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.6 seconds left and secured the game-winning defensive stop on the other end to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 71-69 win over Southern Conference leader Furman inside a raucous 'Gold Rush' McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Chattanooga moves into first place ... (click for more)

UTC Women Take 2nd Straight SoCon Road Victory

The UTC women's basketball team won its second straight game Saturday with a 66-46 win over East Tennessee State in Southern Conference action at Brooks Gym. UTC improves to 4-14 overall and 2-1 in league play while the Bucs fall to 1-13 on the year and 0-1 in SoCon action. The Mocs shot just over 50 percent for the game and out rebounded the Bucs 42-26. Amaria Pugh and Brooke ... (click for more)


