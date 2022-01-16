Snow In Forecast For Chattanooga Sunday, But Not Nearly As Much As Some Areas Of Tennessee

Up to a half inch of snow was in the forecast for Chattanooga later on Sunday as temperatures slowly begin to drop near the freezing mark.

Nashville, just recovering from a big snowfall, woke up to a blanket of snow and was expected to get 2-3 inches.

Areas such as Crossville and Jamestown were looking for seven inches or more.

There is also a chance of snow in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a chilly winter continues.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today High near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Rain and snow before 4pm, then snow likely between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm.High near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.