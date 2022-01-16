Home On Wheeler Avenue Damaged By Fire Late Sunday Afternoon

A home on Wheeler Avenue was damaged by fire late Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries.

Green Shift companies were called to a home in the 2000 block at 5:07 p.m. The residents were home at the time of the fire, but they got out safely.

Crews had a quick knockdown on the fire, containing it to the kitchen. They then focused on hot spots, making sure everything was fully extinguished.

The cause is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Green), CPD and EMS responded.