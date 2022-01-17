Derrick Ruffin, 20, Shot And Killed On Glass Street; Police Say Shooter Acted In Self Defense During A Robbery

Chattanooga Police said 20-year-old Derrick Ruffin was shot and killed on Saturday night on Glass Street. Police determined that a robbery was taking place and the shooter will not be charged.

At approximately 10:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Glass Street on a report of a person shot.

He later succumbed to his injuries. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Police said, "Investigators learned that the shooter, who remained on scene, was the victim of a robbery attempt. Evidence obtained through interview, interrogation and observation indicate that the shooter acted in self defense.

" At this time he will not be facing charges. However, the investigation remains active."

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.