Derrick Ruffin, 20, Shot And Killed On Glass Street; Police Say Shooter Acted In Self Defense During A Robbery

Monday, January 17, 2022
Chattanooga Police said 20-year-old Derrick Ruffin was shot and killed on Saturday night on Glass Street. Police determined that a robbery was taking place and the shooter will not be charged.
 
At approximately 10:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Glass Street on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Police said, "Investigators learned that the shooter, who remained on scene, was the victim of a robbery attempt. Evidence obtained through interview, interrogation and observation indicate that the shooter acted in self defense.
 
"At this time he will not be facing charges. However, the investigation remains active."
 
 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was in the building who was not a guest. He said when he told the man to leave, he started to cuss at him. The man left prior to police arrival. Management identified the man, saying this is ... (click for more)

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6. There are several new School Board candidates, including a number of Democrats. Joe Smith is still unopposed in District 3. District 6 School Board candidates are Democrat Ben Connor and Republicans Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson. In District ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take Blowout Win Over Kentucky, 84,-58

The Tennessee Lady Vols got balanced scoring on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville as they took a blowout victory over Kentucky. The Lady Vols led by as many as 31 points and finished ahead 84-58. Rae Burrell and Tess Darby connected on multiple rainbow threes and Keyen Green was tough under the basket after Tamari Key went out late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury ... (click for more)


