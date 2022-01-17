Derrick Ruffin, 20, Shot And Killed On Glass Street; Police Say Shooter Acted In Self Defense During A Robbery

Chattanooga Police said 20-year-old Derrick Ruffin was shot and killed on Saturday night on Glass Street. Police determined that a robbery was taking place and the shooter will not be charged.
At approximately 10:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Glass Street on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said, "Investigators learned that the shooter, who remained on scene, was the victim of a robbery attempt. Evidence obtained through interview, interrogation and observation indicate that the shooter acted in self defense.
"At this time he will not be facing charges. However, the investigation remains active."
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.