Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AXMACHER, RONDA MICHELLE

4415 N FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE

5523 MILLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114096

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, KAMERON ISIAH

818 UNIVERSITY ST APT 3122 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION (SIMPLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING



CRISP, JENNIFER M

165 PRAILE ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



DAY, ROBERT TERRELL

6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD #701 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FILLMAN, JOSEPH

229 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



FOURTE, AUBREY JOSEPH

1505 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042969

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ SANCHEZ, BENECHA TARA

2334 CEDAR TRACE CIR TAMPA, 33613

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM

13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTLINE, JOSEPH S

1337 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

1202 POPLAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023824

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HILL, KENNETH GERALD

2040 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798805

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT (ATTEMPTED)



HOWARD, KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH

1508 ASLINGER CHATTANOOGA, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HUBBARD, DARIAN

4208 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



IRELAND, MARK ANTHONY

1830 YAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ-DIAZ, JOSE ANIBAL

426 E16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LOWE, ADRAIN

1429 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LOWERY, BRIAN DEWAYNE

2113 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MAYHEW, DAVID TODD

8244 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES



MAYHEW, PATSANEE NMN

8244 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS

319 HILL CRIST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



METZ, STEVEN DEAN

11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MILRANEY, CHRISTINE ELIZABETH

201 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (RECKLESS DRIVING)



MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MOORE, AMANDA FAY

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



MORELAND, DONNELL

1009 N HICKORY ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL

2813 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAY, STEPHANIE NICHELLE

510 CENTRAL DR 1408 CHATTANOOGA, 374215870

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



SAXTON, RONALD

2520 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST



SHELBY, ROBERT LOUIS

117 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REFUSAL IMPLIED CONSENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SMITH, CHERYL W

945 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMOCK, MARCUS JAY

2005 WESTLAND DR SW APT 1204 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



STEPP, DEREK D

1401 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063306

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TEMPLETON, EMILY AMANDA

140 LADD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057608

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WARD, ASHLEY NICOLE

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000