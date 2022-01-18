Cleveland City Schools To Close Wednesday Due To High Level Of Staff Absences

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
Officials said it is "due to the high level of staff absences."
January 18, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,833.
There are 10,841 new cases reported on Tuesday,
An Ooltewah man has been charged with raping a female Uber driver in an incident on Saturday night that began at the Chili's on Gunbarrel Road.
Zachery Johnson is charged with aggravated rape,
Zachery Johnson is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and carjacking.
Police said a Chili's employee felt Johnson had had too much to drink and paid his Uber fare. He
Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius.
This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements,
Dear Residents of Signal Mountain,
On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund.
The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even
Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt.
Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for.
"We are going to find out about a lot of different things," he
I always laugh when I see the ESPN "Way Too Early" college football poll. It's out right now, just a week after the national championship game won by Georgia. I found another reason why it's laughable. Of the 25 teams in the poll, seven are from the SEC, and Tennessee is not among them. That means that ESPN feels the Volunteers are not among the best seven teams in the conference