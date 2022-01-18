 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Ooltewah Man Charged With Attack On Female Uber Driver

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Zachery Johnson
Zachery Johnson

An Ooltewah man has been charged with raping a female Uber driver in an incident on Saturday night that began at the Chili's on Gunbarrel Road.

Zachery Johnson is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and carjacking.

Police said a Chili's employee felt Johnson had had too much to drink and paid his Uber fare. He told the employee, "This is Zach. He’s a good guy. He’s a regular here. Here are his car keys.

The woman said shortly after she pulled away that Johnson began trying to take over the vehicle, but she said she fought him off. She said Johnson came out of his seat, wrapped his arms around her, grabbed her by the throat and began kissing her face.

The woman's boyfriend called her while the attack was going on, then called 911. However, dispatchers were unable to learn the woman's location until 90 minutes later.

The boyfriend could hear the man saying, "Come here baby, come here baby!" and his girlfriend replying, "I don't want to! I don't want to!"

She wound up about three miles from Chili's on a cul-de-sac of Pebble Drive. Police rescued the female driver and took Johnson into custody.

The woman told police, "That was agony."

 

 

 


Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 10,841 New Cases

Cleveland City Schools To Close Wednesday Due To High Level Of Staff Absences

Police Blotter: Holiday Family Gathering Gets Heated; Someone Puts Candy Bars In Woman's Gas Tank


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,833. There are 10,841 new cases reported on Tuesday, ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Wednesday. Officials said it is "d ue to the high level of staff absences." (click for more)

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Awhila Drive. Police spoke with a man who said he lives there with his mother and wife. He said his sister and her husband came over for the holidays. ... (click for more)



Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Flames' PJay Smith Named GSC Freshman Of The Week For Fourth Time

For the second straight week and fourth time overall PJay Smith has been recognized as the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week. Smith scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in as the Flames rolled past Montevallo, 89-65 on Saturday afternoon for their third straight win. The LaVergne, Tenn. native is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on the season. The ... (click for more)


