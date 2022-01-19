David Sharpe Seeks Re-Election In County Commission District 6

Hamilton County Commissioner David Sharpe announced his re-election bid for Hamilton County Commission District 6.

He highlighted his work on behalf of public education, while also emphasizing the need for strong, dynamic leadership as Hamilton County continues to grow.

He said, “When I ran for County Commission four years ago I made a promise to fight for our public schools - I am proud to say I have kept that promise. Our schools have made remarkable progress toward academic excellence, improvements in teacher pay, and expanding opportunities to ensure each and every child in Hamilton County has the chance to reach their full potential.”

Commissioner Sharpe also noted the challenges that lay ahead for public education in Hamilton County and the need for strong leadership that eschews partisan bickering and divisive rhetoric. He also stressed the need to connect public school graduates with local economic opportunities.

“Our schools still face significant challenges, from the urgent need to replace dilapidated buildings to the critical work of closing gaps in student achievement, to ensuring our students graduate with the opportunity to land a good job with a living wage, there is still work to be done.

“The path to a good job still begins at the doorstep of a great public school.”

First elected in 2018, Commissioner Sharpe "has developed a reputation as a diligent problem-solver and an advocate for local entrepreneurs. He utilizes a collaborative approach to county government with an emphasis on developing local jobs filled with local talent," his campaign said.

Eric Fuller, a Chattanooga native and the CEO of US Xpress, a local leader in the logistics industry, said, “David Sharpe has been a tireless advocate for our public schools and a champion for local entrepreneurs. He is committed to ensuring our students have the resources they need to succeed so we can fill local jobs with local talent.

“David also understands the challenges facing our local businesses and he is committed to finding solutions to tough problems so our community can thrive and grow both now and in the years to come.”

Outside of his duties as a public official, Commissioner Sharpe is a full-time father of three along with his wife, Rebekah, a local entrepreneur. Prior to joining the Hamilton County Commission, he served on Chattanooga’s 21st Century Riverfront Steering Committee where he worked closely with other community leaders to help revitalize Chattanooga’s waterfront. He also served as co-chair of the Southern Brewers Festival, an event that has raised millions of dollars for local charities and brought thousands of visitors to Chattanooga.

Hamilton County District 6 (D6) includes the neighborhoods of North Chattanooga, Hill City, Stuart Heights, Manchester Park, Forest Highlands, Lupton City, and Red Bank.