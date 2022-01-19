 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


David Sharpe Seeks Re-Election In County Commission District 6

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
David Sharpe
David Sharpe

Hamilton County Commissioner David Sharpe announced his re-election bid for Hamilton County Commission District 6.

He highlighted his work on behalf of public education, while also emphasizing the need for strong, dynamic leadership as Hamilton County continues to grow.

He said, “When I ran for County Commission four years ago I made a promise to fight for our public schools - I am proud to say I have kept that promise. Our schools have made remarkable progress toward academic excellence, improvements in teacher pay, and expanding opportunities to ensure each and every child in Hamilton County has the chance to reach their full potential.”

Commissioner Sharpe also noted the challenges that lay ahead for public education in Hamilton County and the need for strong leadership that eschews partisan bickering and divisive rhetoric. He also stressed the need to connect public school graduates with local economic opportunities.

 “Our schools still face significant challenges, from the urgent need to replace dilapidated buildings to the critical work of closing gaps in student achievement, to ensuring our students graduate with the opportunity to land a good job with a living wage, there is still work to be done.

“The path to a good job still begins at the doorstep of a great public school.”

First elected in 2018, Commissioner Sharpe "has developed a reputation as a diligent problem-solver and an advocate for local entrepreneurs. He utilizes a collaborative approach to county government with an emphasis on developing local jobs filled with local talent," his campaign said.

Eric Fuller, a Chattanooga native and the CEO of US Xpress, a local leader in the logistics industry, said, “David Sharpe has been a tireless advocate for our public schools and a champion for local entrepreneurs. He is committed to ensuring our students have the resources they need to succeed so we can fill local jobs with local talent.

“David also understands the challenges facing our local businesses and he is committed to finding solutions to tough problems so our community can thrive and grow both now and in the years to come.”

Outside of his duties as a public official, Commissioner Sharpe is a full-time father of three along with his wife, Rebekah, a local entrepreneur. Prior to joining the Hamilton County Commission, he served on Chattanooga’s 21st Century Riverfront Steering Committee where he worked closely with other community leaders to help revitalize Chattanooga’s waterfront. He also served as co-chair of the Southern Brewers Festival, an event that has raised millions of dollars for local charities and brought thousands of visitors to Chattanooga.

Hamilton County District 6 (D6) includes the neighborhoods of North Chattanooga, Hill City, Stuart Heights, Manchester Park, Forest Highlands, Lupton City, and Red Bank.


January 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Throws Rocks At His Wife's Car After She Catches Him Cheating; Nice Man Sleeping In Landromat Told To Move Along

January 19, 2022

Person Killed In Crash After High Speed Chase On Dayton Pike

January 19, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking ... (click for more)

A person was killed in a crash after a high speed chase early Wednesday morning on Dayton Pike. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a black Toyota sedan driving north with ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Throws Rocks At His Wife's Car After She Catches Him Cheating; Nice Man Sleeping In Landromat Told To Move Along

Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking down the road while the woman was attempting to get him to stop. The man told police he was going to walk home and that he did not wish to be around the woman any longer. The woman told police ... (click for more)

Person Killed In Crash After High Speed Chase On Dayton Pike

A person was killed in a crash after a high speed chase early Wednesday morning on Dayton Pike. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a black Toyota sedan driving north with one headlight on Wednesday, at approximately 1:10 a.m . The deputy then observed the vehicle stop on Dayton Pike at Posey Hollow Road at which time he observed what appeared to be a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors