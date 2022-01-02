Man, 54, Shot On Ivy Street Saturday Afternoon

A man, 54, was shot on Ivy Street on Saturday afternnon.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1400 block of Ivy Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers responded to the hospital, located and confirmed that the man was there suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers secured the victim's vehicle and notified the Violent Crimes Unit. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was near the above location when an unknown person began shooting, striking the victim.