3 Residents, Pets Escape Browntown Road House After Smelling Smoke

Chattanooga firefighters had a quick knockout of a house fire Sunday night, preventing flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

At 7:05 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Browntown Road. The occupants had called 911 indicating that they smelled smoke in the structure. Three residents and their pets escaped safely.

Firefighters saw smoke showing when they arrived on the scene and located fire on the interior. They conducted a search and investigation and started attacking the fire, managing to contain it to a bedroom and minimizing damage. Then crews managed hot spots to make sure the fire was fully extinguished. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Engine 22, Quint 17, Quint 16, Squad 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, Red Bank Fire, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the call.