 Monday, January 3, 2022 41.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


3 Residents, Pets Escape Browntown Road House After Smelling Smoke

Sunday, January 2, 2022
- photo by CFD

Chattanooga firefighters had a quick knockout of a house fire Sunday night, preventing flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

At 7:05 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Browntown Road. The occupants had called 911 indicating that they smelled smoke in the structure. Three residents and their pets escaped safely.

Firefighters saw smoke showing when they arrived on the scene and located fire on the interior. They conducted a search and investigation and started attacking the fire, managing to contain it to a bedroom and minimizing damage. Then crews managed hot spots to make sure the fire was fully extinguished. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Engine 22, Quint 17, Quint 16, Squad 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, Red Bank Fire, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the call. 


January 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Has Expensive Catalytic Converter Cut Off A 2nd Time; Men Kicked Out Of Alan Gold's For Projectile Vomiting

January 2, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, JUDITH FAYE GLENDALE AVE OOLTEWAH, Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROGDON, ... (click for more)

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his wife came home in their Honda Element. The next morning his wife attempted to leave, only to hear an extremely loud sound coming from their vehicle. The ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, JUDITH FAYE GLENDALE AVE OOLTEWAH, Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROGDON, KEVIN LEON 1504 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA 807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Couple Has Expensive Catalytic Converter Cut Off A 2nd Time; Men Kicked Out Of Alan Gold's For Projectile Vomiting

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his wife came home in their Honda Element. The next morning his wife attempted to leave, only to hear an extremely loud sound coming from their vehicle. The man was able to hear the loud sound from inside their residence and immediately knew the catalytic converter had been stolen. He said this is the second time they have experienced this type ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I’ve enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther’s singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Zach's Still Active

Chattanooga’s Zach Wamp, who represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district quite well from 1995 to 2011, is still active in Washington politics, and recently signed a letter praising the efforts of a Congressional committee that is investigating “the Capitol insurrection riots” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, this shortly before Donald Trump would surrender the Presidency. ... (click for more)

Sports

Four Mocs Advance to Day 2 Of Southern Scuffle

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Fabian Gutierrez led a group of four Mocs who advanced to day two of the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. Gutierrez posted three wins, including two pins, at 125 and will compete in the semifinals at 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, Jan. 2. As a team, Chattanooga is 10th overall with 34 points. Missouri has a 22-point ... (click for more)

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors