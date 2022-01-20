Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Girlfriend Is Cheating And Not At Her Mother's; Man Says His Dad And Stepmom Forged Documents To Keep Him From Joining Marines

A man on West 37th Street told police he was upset with a woman because he thinks she's out running around on him and doesn't think she is hanging out with her mother as she tells him. The woman said she likes to spend time with her mother and doesn't like that the man gets so jealous and upset every time she goes out.

* * *

An anonymous caller said a white male was taking stuff out of a vehicle and putting it into a truck at 18400 I-24 westbound. When police arrived, they spoke to a man who said he had keys for the SUV and was getting stuff for his friend. He said there was a window that was already broken when he arrived. The vehicle did not come up as stolen and the man did not have any warrants. The officer was unable to locate the owner of the vehicle to do anything further.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on East 11th Street. A woman said she came around a corner and another woman started to curse her. The second woman said she does not know the complainant and said nothing to her. The officer told both women to stay away from each other, which they agreed.

* * *

A woman on Portland Street said she and her son had been getting into verbal arguments for the last two days and she wanted him gone. The officer spoke with the son and told him he was no longer able to be on his mother’s property. The officer asked the son if he had anywhere to stay the night, and he did not. The officer asked him if he wanted to go to the Community Kitchen to which he agreed. The officer took the son to the Community Kitchen for a place to stay for the night.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Cherry Street. A man was bleeding from his forehead and right eyebrow. When the officer asked him what happened, he said he just fell down but was okay. The officer asked him if he needed any medical attention for his cuts to his face and he said that he did not. He said he was just going to go where he stays under the bridge. The officer again offered medical attention, and he again refused.

* * *

Police were in the area of several dumpster fires on Johnson Street and found a man known to police loitering there. He was wearing a green construction jacket and riding a white bicycle. The man consented to a search of his person and no arson-related objects were found. He was allowed to leave the area.

* * *

Numerous arson incidents had occurred overnight in the downtown area. While patrolling those areas police came across a homeless man wearing festive patterned pajama pants, a pink beanie and black jacket. He also had a tote bag. The man was very cooperative and had no criminal history of arson or even vandalism. The officer thanked the man for his assistance.

* * *

A man on Vine Street said a man back at his house was outside yelling at him to give him his stuff. The first man said he was not going to give him his items after the incident that took place last night. The first man said he told the second man he was calling the police, and the second man got into a blue Jeep and left the scene. The first man said the second man was the one that broke his window and wished to press charges.

* * *

The manager at Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road said a man was outside panhandling and she just wanted him to move along. Police told the man to leave the premises, which he did.

* * *

An anonymous caller on Lantana Lane said they found a vape pen in their yard near the road. Police found the vape pen and checked but were unable to find any police calls from the night before. Police collected the items and entered them into property as evidence.

* * *

While on patrol on Gunbarrel Road, police saw a white male on the side of road at the busy Walmart intersection with a sign asking for money. Police said the man was roughly 10 feet from a no solicitation sign. Police spoke to the panhandler and identified him and found he was from Oklahoma. He said he was not from this area and would leave right away. Police provided the man with information on the Community Kitchen and the services they provide. Police watched as the man drove off in his white Ford van.

* * *

A woman on Columbine Trail said around 5:30 p.m. the day before, a message popped up on her computer saying she had a Microsoft error and she would need to call them to have it fixed. She called the number on the screen and spoke to a man who she thought was a Microsoft tech and she was then turned over to another person who claimed to be named Jason and he was pretending to work on her computer. He told her to not turn off her computer and she would need to purchase a program needed to fix the problem. In order to do that, she said he instructed her to go to Target and buy a gift card for $500 and then send the card numbers by text to Ph# 508-470-0607, which she said is registered to Dennis Ma. but she's not sure if that's real. She said she purchased the gift card with her debit card and sent the text with the numbers at 7:28 p.m. last night. She later realized this was a scam and contacted her bank - Suntrust/Truist and they gave her a fraud case number. She also reported it to Target and they gave her a case number. There is no way to know if the name Jason is real at this time.

* * *

A woman on Madison Street called police and said there is residential construction ongoing. She said sometime, probably in the last 24 hours, copper wiring was stolen from the garage area at the residence. She said the suspect(s) cut the wiring from panel boxes in the garage. It will cost around $3,500 to replace what was stolen.

* * *

A man on Rosebrook Drive told police his father and stepmother requested his medical records and forged his signature to obtain them. The man said the forgery occurred at an unknown location, possibly at their residence in Ooltewah, and the medical records were emailed to his father’s email address. The man said his stepmother then presented it along with other fraudulent paperwork to his Marine recruiter at the Marine recruiting office at 6219 Lee Highway. The man said his father and stepmother are attempting to prevent him from joining the Marines.