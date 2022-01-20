Georgia Reports 113 More Coronavirus Deaths And 16,707 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 113 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,967.

There are 16,707 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,713,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 100,417, which is an increase of 296 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 10,649 cases, up 155; 105 deaths, up 2



Chattooga County: 4,608 cases, up 49; 100 deaths



Dade County: 2,207 cases, up 17; 22 deaths



Walker County: 11,673 cases, up 156; 144 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 24,597 cases, up 304; 339 deaths, up 2