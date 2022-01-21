 Friday, January 21, 2022 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Quik Marts Blame New Employees For Underage Mistakes

Friday, January 21, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Two quick marts that were cited to the beer board on Thursday for selling beer to a minor, blamed new employees, who the owners said made mistakes. Discount Mart, 4300 Norcross Road sold beer to an underage buyer on Dec. 15 during a compliance check of 11 stores in the Hixson and North Chattanooga area. That sale was made without asking to see an ID to verify age. The clerk who made the sale also claimed he could not tell the difference in the packaging of a beer and thought he was selling an energy drink.

 

Board Member Brooke King said she had a problem about the statement claiming that beer and energy drinks look alike The cash register required a scan and it, too, failed to recognize the beverage was alcoholic, said the owner of the business. Board Member Monica Kinsey suggested making it a policy to check IDs of all sales. The motion passed for a 15-day suspension of the beer license starting on Jan. 27. within the next 30 days. All owners will also have to go through mandatory training in beer sales.

The same compliance check found that Harry’s #23, 305 Frazier Road, also sold beer to a minor on Dec. 15 without asking to see an ID. The representative from the HDP Corporation, Nick Milne said the company has polices for checking age but the clerk was not paying attention and just made a mistake. This clerk was not let go and is undergoing more training and still working with more supervision. The license was suspended for three days beginning on Jan. 27.

A hearing for multiple violations from Mystik Food Mart, 2413 4th Ave., was postponed again. Thursday was the third time the violations had been on the agenda beginning in December. The business has been charged with serious infractions of the city’s beer code.

The first was a failure to have a permit for the sale of beer. This occurred from Jan. 1, 2021 until Nov. 11, 2021. Attorney John Wolfe, representing the owners, Tennessee Avenue Inc., told the board the $100 yearly privilege tax had been paid when it was realized they were in violation. The board issued a letter of reprimand to be put in the business’s file. 

The failure to report all fights and disorders took place has been ongoing and include an assault in the parking lot that left a man bleeding with cuts on his face. A disorder with a weapon (aggravated assault) between two sisters one who pulled a gun on the other and a girlfriend. Another incident was a drive-by shooting that wounded on man on his ankle and left bullet holes in doors of the surrounding buildings and cars that were parked in front of the Mystic Mart. There have also been robberies and dealing and using narcotics at the business. The hearings were postponed until the next beer board meeting on Feb. 3 in order to get access for viewing  surveillance videos.


January 21, 2022

Hamilton County Reports 5 More COVID Deaths And 670 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 670 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 745 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 82,495. There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 957. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; four white and one Asian; one age ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 72 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,348 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 72 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,037. There are 13,348 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,726,969 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 100,733, which is an increase of 316 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Mocs Grind Out SoCon Win At UNCG, 72-64

With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening. Following the victory, Chattanooga improves to 15-4 overall and sits atop ... (click for more)

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)


