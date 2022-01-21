Bradley County Sheriff's Office Investigating Dog Shooting; Offers $500 Reward For Information

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a dog shooting that occurred during the day on Tuesday, around the area of Tri Circle/Bartlett Circle NE.

During a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the dog was shot with a pellet gun and later passed away due to its injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division is offering a $500 reward for any information that assists with identifying a suspect in this case.

The public should direct tips to the Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336 or send a private message via the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.