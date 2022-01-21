 Friday, January 21, 2022 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Investigating Dog Shooting; Offers $500 Reward For Information

Friday, January 21, 2022

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a dog shooting that occurred during the day on Tuesday, around the area of Tri Circle/Bartlett Circle NE. 

 

During a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the dog was shot with a pellet gun and later passed away due to its injuries. 

 

The Criminal Investigations Division is offering a $500 reward for any information that assists with identifying a suspect in this case.

The public should direct tips to the Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336 or send a private message via the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available. 


January 21, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

January 21, 2022

Senator Blackburn Delivers Pro-Life Message Supporting The March For Life

January 21, 2022

Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced To 168 Months For Opioid Distribution


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered pro-life video remarks in support of the March for Life. Senator Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday met with 85 students from Catholic high ... (click for more)

Mark Daniel Allen, 64, of Venice, Fl., on Friday was sentenced to 168 months in prison and $700 in special assessments, followed by three years of supervised released, by Judge Travis R. McDonough, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Delivers Pro-Life Message Supporting The March For Life

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered pro-life video remarks in support of the March for Life. Senator Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday met with 85 students from Catholic high schools across Middle Tennessee who are in Washington to support the pro-life movement. (click for more)

Opinion

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Grind Out SoCon Win At UNCG, 72-64

With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening. Following the victory, Chattanooga improves to 15-4 overall and sits atop ... (click for more)

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors