 Monday, January 24, 2022 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Larry Grohn Picks Up For County Commission District 8; Charles Paty Challenging Karitsa Mosley Jones In District 5 School Board; Democrat Jenn Piroth Opposes Joe Smith

Monday, January 24, 2022

Former Chattanooga Mayor candidate Larry Grohn has picked up papers to run for County Commission District 8.

Mike Chauncey and Tucker McClendon have also picked up for the race to take the seat long held by Tim Boyd. 

Karitsa Mosley Jones has picked up papers to seek re-election for County School Board District 5 as a Democrat.

Attorney Charles Paty picked up to run as a Republican.

Jenn Piroth has picked up as a Democrat to challenge incumbent Joe Smith, a Republican, in County School Board District 3.

Jon Baker, Republican, is a new candidate in County School Board District 6. Others include Democrat Ben Connor and Republicans Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson.  

Steve A. Caudle, a Democrat, has picked up papers both for County Commission District 9 and County School Board District 9. He will have to elect which race.

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers. A indicates they have returned their papers and been approved to run: 

County Mayor
Matt Hullander (R) A
Sebrena Smedley (R) A
Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission 
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R) A
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R) A

District 3 - Greg Martin (R) A

District 4 Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D) A

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R) A

District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R) A

District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Larry Grohn (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R) A

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R) A
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R) A

District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 3 - Jenn Piroth (D)

District 3 - Joe Smith (R) A

District 5 - Karitsa Mosley Jones (D)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)

District 6 - Ben Connor (D)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R) A

District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R) A

Circuit Court Judge 
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R) A

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R) A

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R) A

Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R) A

Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R) A

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R) A
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R) A

City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty A

Juvenile Court Judge 
Rob Philyaw (R) A

County Clerk 
Bill Knowles (R) A
George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington

Juvenile Court Clerk 
Gary Behler (R) A 

Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R) A
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R) A

Circuit Court Clerk 
Larry Henry (R) A

Register of Deeds 
Marc Gravitt (R) A

District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R) A
Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender 
Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)


January 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

January 24, 2022

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

January 24, 2022

Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 38,973 New Cases


A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday. Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,116. There are 38,973 new cases reported on Monday, as ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd ... (click for more)

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday. Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases at the facility - along with a rise in supply costs. Salary cost per hour is at an average $39.89 compared to a budgeted $37.58. Officials said, "Premium differentials were used ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors