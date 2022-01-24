Larry Grohn Picks Up For County Commission District 8; Charles Paty Challenging Karitsa Mosley Jones In District 5 School Board; Democrat Jenn Piroth Opposes Joe Smith

Former Chattanooga Mayor candidate Larry Grohn has picked up papers to run for County Commission District 8.

Mike Chauncey and Tucker McClendon have also picked up for the race to take the seat long held by Tim Boyd.

Karitsa Mosley Jones has picked up papers to seek re-election for County School Board District 5 as a Democrat.

Attorney Charles Paty picked up to run as a Republican.

Jenn Piroth has picked up as a Democrat to challenge incumbent Joe Smith, a Republican, in County School Board District 3.

Jon Baker, Republican, is a new candidate in County School Board District 6. Others include Democrat Ben Connor and Republicans Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson.

Steve A. Caudle, a Democrat, has picked up papers both for County Commission District 9 and County School Board District 9. He will have to elect which race.

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers. A indicates they have returned their papers and been approved to run:

County Mayor

Matt Hullander (R) A

Sebrena Smedley (R) A

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R) A

District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R) A



District 3 - Greg Martin (R) A



District 4 Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D) A

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R) A

District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R) A



District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Larry Grohn (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R) A



District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R) A

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R) A



District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board



District 3 - Jenn Piroth (D)

District 3 - Joe Smith (R) A

District 5 - Karitsa Mosley Jones (D)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)

District 6 - Ben Connor (D)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)



District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R) A



District 9 - James Walker (R)



District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)



District 11 - Jill Black (D)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R) A

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R) A



Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)



Division 3 - Marie Williams (R) A



Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R) A

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R) A



Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R) A



Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R) A

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R) A

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush

Division 1 - Sherry Paty A

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R) A

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R) A

George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R) A

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R) A

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R) A



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R) A

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R) A

District Attorney

Neal Pinkston (R) A

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)