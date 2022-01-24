Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 38,973 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,116.

There are 38,973 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,765,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 101,099, which is an increase of 366 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,080 cases, up 286; 105 deaths



Chattooga County: 4,811 cases, up 150; 100 deaths



Dade County: 2,283 cases, up 42; 22 deaths



Walker County: 12,084 cases, up 306; 147 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 25,455 cases, up 645; 339 deaths