Weston Wamp Says Next County Mayor Should Put Assets In Blind Trust

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Hamilton County mayoral candidate and entrepreneur Weston Wamp on Tuesday released an update to his Hamilton First agenda, adding additional specific programs "to address important local issues."

Mr. Wamp added sections relating to veteran’s services, crime, transparency and COVID in the Hamilton First expansion.

“We named our platform Hamilton First because the specific proposals our campaign is built around are focused on putting our county first – being stewards of what we can control, right here in Hamilton County,” said Mr. Wamp. “National politics is dysfunctional, trillions in debt and out of touch. By putting Hamilton First, we can protect our way of life for a generation to come.

“One of the guiding principles of the plant is my belief that the measure of our community is how we serve our youngest and our oldest citizens.”

You can view the Hamilton First platform here

The new additions include:

- Doubling the staff of the Veterans Services Office from two to four to better serve the estimated 22,000 veterans living in Hamilton County. Additional staff will allow Veterans Service Officers to travel the county and assist those who defended our freedom.

- The County Mayor is the Chief Executive Officer and fiscal agent for Hamilton County. Following the examples of Governor. Bill Lee and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Mr. Wamp said he will put his assets into a blind trust. He believes.all candidates should be required to place all ownership interests, including real estate, and investments into a blind trust in order to preserve the public trust through transparency.

- Partnering with the Sheriff’s Office, scale Sheriff Hammond’s initiative to reduce recidivism through a work-based re-entry program for nonviolent offenders. Additionally, reallocate existing resources to invest and scale programs with a proven track record of intervention with at-risk youth.

The first three proposals in Wamp’s Hamilton First platform included a Mayor’s Parent Council, future-focused apprenticeships that teach the value of work and a call for term limits for the county mayor.

“I want people to know what I intend to do as county mayor,” said Mr. Wamp. “I’ve had three invitations to forums in the past week, and I have said I will be at each one of them. I hope Sabrena and Matt have done the same because talking about substantive issues in person is what the voters deserve.” 


