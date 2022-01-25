Georgia Has 78 More Coronavirus Deaths And 11,573 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,191.

There are 11,573 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,777,459 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 101,328, which is an increase of 229 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,163 cases, up 83; 104 deaths, down 1



Chattooga County: 4,843 cases, up 32; 100 deaths



Dade County: 2,294 cases, up 11; 23 deaths, up 1



Walker County: 12,180 cases, up 96; 149 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 25,587 cases, up 132; 340 deaths, up 1