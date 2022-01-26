Body Found In River In Jackson County, Al., Is Identified As Missing Chattanooga Man

A body that was found in the Tennessee River in Jackson County, Al., has been identified as that of a missing Chattanooga man.
Forty-year-old Nick Callegari had been missing after going for a walk on New Year's Day.
Family members said he recently was diagnosed with epilepsy.
He was last seen around 6 p.m. at Champy's on MLK Boulevard.
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 THOMPSON SR, MAURICE DEWITT DOMESTIC ASSAULT 01/26/2022
1 WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)
An anonymous caller reported that a black male was pacing in front of her house on Arlington Avenue, but she did not want him to know she had called. As police drove up Arlington Avenue, they ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,771,783 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 16,968 cases per day from Jan. 16-22.
There have been 22,151 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 65 per day from Jan. 16-22.
The state currently has 3,159 people hospitalized ... (click for more)
Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service.
The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)
Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)
Think about this for a minute. The pitcher who dominated Major League Baseball for the better part of two decades isn't in the Hall of Fame. Neither is the man who hit more career home runs than anybody else, and neither is the man who had more career base hits than anybody else. Earlier this week, the people who vote on the Hall of Fame failed to induct Roger Clemens and Barry ... (click for more)
Keyen Green’s knee injury turned out to be serious, season-ending serious.
Tennessee’s 6-foot-1 graduate post player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Sunday’s 63-55 women’s basketball victory at Georgia and will be out for the remainder of the season. Coach Kellie Harper made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to the news as a “gut punch.” ... (click for more)