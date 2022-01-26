Man, 31, Shot Tuesday Afternoon On West MLK Boulevard

A man, 31, was shot on Tuesday on West MLK Boulevard.

At approximately 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 500 block of West MLK Boulevard on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a crime scene. They were soon advised that a victim had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

Officers then responded to the hospital, located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was allegedly walking in the area of the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.