Tennessee Averages 65 COVID Deaths Per Day From Jan. 16-22 And Has 1,771,783 Total Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,771,783 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 16,968 cases per day from Jan. 16-22.



There have been 22,151 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 65 per day from Jan. 16-22.



The state currently has 3,159 people hospitalized from the virus, with an average of 36 per day from Jan. 16-22.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.897 million.



There have been 1,543,456 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 87 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 4,161 cases, up 173; 43 deaths, up 2



Bradley County: 29,481 cases, up 2,398; 345 deaths, up 12

Grundy County: 3,480 cases, up 192; 66 deaths, up 2



Marion County: 7,388 cases, up 493; 116 deaths, up 2



McMinn County: 14,025 cases, up 1,356; 212 deaths, up 14



Meigs County: 2,905 cases, up 237; 48 deaths



Polk County: 4,085 cases, up 310; 52 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 8,762 cases, up 636; 137 deaths, up 3



Sequatchie County: 3,610 cases, up 121; 62 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 109,058 cases, up 8,426; 1,132 deaths, up 29



Davidson County: 172,608 cases, up 8,889; 1,452 deaths, up 27



Shelby County: 217,582 cases, up 10,284; 2,880 deaths, up 58