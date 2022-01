CPD Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in the homicide of Ladarius Howard that happened on Jan. 1.

Zachary Smith was taken into custody in Bridgeport, Al., through a collaborative effort by the CPD Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, Bridgeport Police Department, ATF, TBI and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force.

He is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.