Hamilton County Prosecutors Resolve Nashville Cold Case Murder

Two prosecutors in the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office resolved the cold case murder of 25-year-old Jose Avenado in Davidson County Criminal Court in Nashville on Thursday.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams said Adam and Ricky Saysongkham both agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and serve six years in prison. District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said General Williams and Assistant DA AnCharlene Davis were asked to serve as special prosecutors because a witness provided information to a Nashville Assistant DA, who is a potential witness in the case.

This case goes back to April 18, 2007.

A little past 3 a.m., Nashville police responded to Dominion House Apartments on Lindbar Drive in Davidson County. They located the victim, Jose Avenado, who had been awakened by gunshots and apparently looked out his window and was struck by one round in the neck. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department began an investigation and collected evidence that included shell casings, two shirts and a necklace that belonged to one of the suspects. Eyewitnesses told investigators that they were in the parking lot when they observed a vehicle enter the parking lot. Two suspects exited the vehicle and began to break into a Silver Honda Civic. The eyewitnesses confronted the suspects and a brief altercation ensued. During the altercation, one of the suspects lost two shirts and a necklace. Both suspects, described as young men of Asian descent, fled the area. A short time later, one of the eyewitnesses said he heard several gunshots outside of his apartment complex, which is the same complex Mr. Avenado resided in. It is believed one of the gunshots the eyewitness heard struck Mr. Avenado and killed him.

Nashville police later identified a suspect, and an eyewitness identified him in a lineup. However, the case was dismissed in 2007 because the witnesses failed to appear in court. The case went cold.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit reopened the case in 2017, when Detective Mike Roland received information from a “concerned citizen” regarding Mr. Avenado’s murder. The information implicated Adam and Ricky Saysongkham and a third individual as the people responsible for the death of Mr. Avenado.

Two of the eyewitnesses were offered and signed Immunity Agreements before providing the crucial information needed to solve the case. Adam Saysongkham was 17 and his brother Ricky was 19 at the time of the murder. General Williams said Nashville police as well as the victim’s family supported the plea agreement and the resolution of the case. 


Police Blotter: Neighbors Accuse Each Other Of Causing A Ruckus; Woman Thinks Co-Worker Took Her Phone

Jewish Federation Responds To Banned Book With A Statement

Hannah Kaiser, 28, Arrested In Suspected Role In Overdose Death Of Mary McHone Last September


A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen ... (click for more)

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga released the following statement regarding the decision in McMinn County to ban a Holocaust book. "The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A woman is being charged with second-degree murder for her suspected role in a September overdose death. In September, Chattanooga police responded to a Brainerd Road residence and found ... (click for more)



Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 17-4 With 71-60 Win Over Wofford

The Chattanooga Mocs extended their winning streak to four games with a 71-60 victory over the Wofford Terriors Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena, but there was nothing easy about the win that improved UTC’s record to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference. The loss was the second in a row for Wofford as they dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play, but the ... (click for more)

Big 2nd Half Leads Vols Past Florida, 78-71

Solid play on both ends of the floor in the second half helped the No. 18 Tennessee men's basketball come from behind to defeat the Florida Gators, 78-71, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Santiago Vescovi posted a tremendous scoring night with 23 points, tying a career-high. It was his fourth game of 20+ points this season, before this year he only did so once. His ... (click for more)


