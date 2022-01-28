Hamilton County Reports 4 More COVID Deaths And 613 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 613 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 913 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 87,485.

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 985. Of the four deaths reported Friday by the Health Department, three are deaths added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

It is reported the deaths were one male and three females; two white and two black; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 277 in Hamilton County, up from 272 on Thursday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients and 54 patients are in ICU, no change from Thursday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 80,337, which is 92 percent. There are 6,163 active cases, compared to 6,235 on Thursday.