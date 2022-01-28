 Friday, January 28, 2022 40.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Reports 4 More COVID Deaths And 613 New Cases

Friday, January 28, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 613 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 913 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 87,485. 

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 985. Of the four deaths reported Friday by the Health Department, three are deaths added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

It is reported the deaths were one male and three females; two white and two black; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 277 in Hamilton County, up from 272 on Thursday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients and 54 patients are in ICU, no change from Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 80,337, which is 92 percent. There are 6,163 active cases, compared to 6,235 on Thursday.


January 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Ammo In Her Recovered Stolen Car

January 28, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

January 28, 2022

PHOTOS: Famed Nikki's Restaurant In North Chattanooga Is Bulldozed


A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Ammo In Her Recovered Stolen Car

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description of them. Police observed that his door was damaged and it appeared that someone had tried to force their way into his residence. There was another apartment in the same building that ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Auburn Stuns Lady Vols, 71-61

Auburn, using a swarming, double-teaming defense forced Tennessee into 20 turnovers and won, 71-61, over the #4 Lady Vols. The game started with Tennessee 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference and Auburn 0-7. Tennessee led by a point at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 23-11 in the second quarter. The Lady Vols seemed on the verge of righting ... (click for more)

SoCon Win Streak Ends For UTC Women

Chattanooga’s women’s basketball team fell 76-53 to the Wofford Terriers inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. The Mocs dropped to 6-15, 4-2 SoCon as the Terriers snapped the Mocs’ four-game win streak. With the win, Wofford improves to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in league play. Abbey Cornelius posted a game-high 14 points. Karsen Murphy came off the bench ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors