Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-21-2021)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 sq. ft. of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for the three (3) month term of February 1, 2022, through April 30, 2022, for the rent of $1 per term, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 sq. ft. of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for the three (3) month term of February 1, 2022, through April 30, 2022, for the rent of $1 per term, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)c. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30619 to authorize the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the A.I.M. Center, Inc., for the development of affordable housing on the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-009, and to execute all documents necessary to complete the transaction. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERd. A resolution authorizing the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant for an amount not to exceed $160,000.00 to support the services provided to victims living within Hamilton County, for a grant period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into a contract with Safeware, in substantially the form attached and approved by the Office of the City Attorney, for a Nomad Mobile Command Vehicle, with an original vehicle purchase price of $342,000.00 based upon OMNIA Contract #4400008468 from Lead Agency Fairfax County, VA, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, less a $20,000.00 trade-in credit of an International 4700, with an expected delivery of 310 calendar days after receipt of order, for a final total amount of $322,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson) (Revised)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSParksf. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2022, in the amount of $18,000.00. (District 7)Public Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute a federal U.S. Communities Contract #4400008468 with Safeware to assist local communities in procurement of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Equipment and Related Services and leverage this contract to install a system of Automated High Water Road Closures at Flood Prone Streets within the City, for an amount of $256,357.19.h. 5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-21-2021)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Tabled on 01-11-2022)2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Denied on 01-04-2022)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)g. 2022-0015 Brand Properties, LLC c/o Michael Hoath (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all Condition Nos. 1 through 4 from Ordinance No. 10610 of previous Case No. 1996-278 from the properties located at 1188, 1200, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1209, 1210, 1218, 1232, 1290, and 1300 Premier Drive. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0016 Jay Floyd (Amend and Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 of Ordinance No. 12183 of previous Case No. 2008-0178 to Office Uses (including Medical) only and to lift Condition Nos. 2 through 6 from Ordinance No. 12183. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-005 Jerrell Reynolds, CEO of ATJ Prime Service, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing ZonetoR-1ResidentialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2901 and 2903 Dodson Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0017 Jerry Isaksen, MBI (R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1508 and 1510 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)7. Resolutions:PARKS AND OUTDOORSa. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for River City Company in support of Impulse for the dates of March 2, 2022, through April 4, 2022, in the amount of $64,000.00. (District 7) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.