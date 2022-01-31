 Monday, January 31, 2022 38.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly Proposes State Rebuild Mental Health Hospital Away From Historic Moccasin Bend And At Lower Cost Than State Projected

Monday, January 31, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly is proposing that the state rebuild Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute away from the historic Moccasin Bend.

He has submitted three alternative sites to the state that he said "would be in closer proximity to the city's medical corridor."

Those sites include by the city's Wellness Center on E. 11th Street, the former Buster Brown property off Dodson Avenue, and the Grace Media site at 1511 Citico Ave.

State officials earlier announced a $276,520,000 plan to replace the current mental health facility. It would utilize federal COVID funds to cover part of the costs.

Mayor Kelly also said the city estimates costs for the project at between $130 million to $200 million.

He stated, "We have identified and analyzed a number of variables that will affect the cost of the development, including: general contract building, site costs, architect/engineering fees, equipment and furniture, contingency, soft costs, land acquisition, and financing costs, inclusive of these costs as well as other costs and contingencies."

The mayor suggested two options for the state to consider: having the state underwrite the full cost on the front end, lease the new facility from the city for a nominal cost and cover maintenance expenses, or it could enter into a long-term lease that would allow the city or the Health, Educational & Housing Facility Board of the city to issue bonds for the project and cover the cost of ongoing maintenance.

He said, "Based on conservative projections, we believe the monthly lease payment would be approximately .56 percent of the total project costs. We have made every effort to be disciplined in our estimates, and final lease payments may be lower."

The city projects building a 175,000 square foot, multi-story behavioral health hospital at $140 million and one with 255,000 square feet at just under $200 million.


January 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

January 31, 2022

1st Democratic Candidate Picks Up Papers For County Mayor; More Contenders Join The Field In County Commission Districts 5, 6

January 31, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her ... (click for more)

Matthew Adams is the first Democratic candidate to pick up for county mayor. Independent contenders are Richard D. Ford and David Tulis. Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are ... (click for more)

1st Democratic Candidate Picks Up Papers For County Mayor; More Contenders Join The Field In County Commission Districts 5, 6

Matthew Adams is the first Democratic candidate to pick up for county mayor. Independent contenders are Richard D. Ford and David Tulis. Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp. Only Mr. Hullander and Ms. Smedley have qualified thus far. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17. In County Commission District 5, Phylicia Blackmon and Mike Greer have ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Diversity And More

At a time when we are being beaten down by ‘diversity,’ am I the only one who thinks race takes a huge backseat when President Biden limits a seat on the Supreme Court to a black female? My definition of diversity includes everybody but from where I sit, the President has committed the unthinkable for the highest court in the land. My dream would be to appoint the very best jurist ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Drop 18-13 Match At Campbell

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team dropped a back and forth battle, 18-13 at Campbell to conclude its North Carolina road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Mocs were up 13-12 with two bouts remaining, but the hosts logged two decisions in the upperweight classes to complete their comeback. 24th-ranked 125-pounder, Fabian Gutierrez got the Mocs on the board ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mystery Surrounds Brady's Retirement

The GOAT may be hanging up his cleats and helmet after 22 years...or is he? There appears to be a shroud of mystery surrounding the announcement that really didn't come this weekend after talk began to circulate late last week, that the 2021 season would be his last. Tributes starting pouring into media outlets, billboards started going up thanking Tom Brady for his great career. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors