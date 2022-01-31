Georgia Reports 97 More Coronavirus Deaths And 18,185 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,595.

There are 18,185 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,842,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 103,032, which is an increase of 526 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,687 cases, up 143; 108 deaths, up 2



Chattooga County: 5,040 cases, up 83; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,375 cases, up 21; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,689 cases, up 145; 153 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 26,357 cases, up 314; 346 deaths, up 1