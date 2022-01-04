Former BlueCross Employee Files Suit; Says She Was Fired For Contacting Legislators About Vaccination Issue

 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 50.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

A former BlueCross BlueShield employee has sued the Chattanooga-based insurance firm, saying she was fired for sending emails to state legislators who were considering a bill dealing with companies requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Heather M. Smith said in the Chancery Court complaint that she has a religious objection to vaccination.

She is asking $250,000 in compensatory damages and triple that amount in punitive damages.

Her attorney, Stephen Duggins, said the case was about a company "terminating one of its employees for exercising her constitutional right to communicate with state legislators."

He said, "A citizen's right and ability to contact government officials, particularly legislators, is fundamental to the existence of a free and democratic society."

The suit says on Aug. 11, 2021, Ms. Smith was notified that BlueCross had instituted a policy that required all of its "public-facing" employees to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. It says she worked from home and was not in a public-facing position, but still was told she would need the vaccine.

She said she was told on Sept. 27 that BlueCross was declining her request for a vaccine waiver and would give her 30 days to comply.

On Oct. 29, she said she was told that she was given a new position that was not subject to the vaccination requirement.

It says two days earlier Ms. Smith had emailed state legislators "with her concerns and grievances regarding vaccine mandates."

She said on Oct. 28 her letter was read to a committee by Rep. John Ragan.

Ms. Smith said a member of the Legislature apparently forwarded her letter to BlueCross officials.

She said she was notified on Nov. 3 that her emails to the lawmakers violated the company's social media policy.

Ms. Smith said the next day she again emailed General Assembly members "to seek legislative protection for her individual liberties and rights relating to vaccine mandates." She said apparently a legislator also sent that email to BlueCross officials.

On Nov. 5, she was terminated by BlueCross "because of her email to General Assembly members."

 


Future Of Public School Funding, Bonding Bills Are Focus Of County Legislative Session

Senators, school board members, commissioners and more were all present and vocal during Tuesday morning’s legislative breakfast at the County's Paul McDaniel Building. The future of funding schools took up a sizable portion of the discussion, with the current Basic Education Program possibly being replaced in the future as the state discusses student-based funding models. While ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has New Record Of 1,014 COVID Cases, No New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 1,014 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 492 on Monday. This is the largest number of new cases reported in Hamilton County since the pandemic began. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 73,041. The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. The death total is 782. ... (click for more)

Opinion

State Of Tennessee Now Offers 2 Departments Of Education

The continuing proliferation of COVID variants and associated rising infections has resulted in a unique opportunity for elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education students to receive a free course in otherwise-pretty-boring math department statistics instruction, all sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee Department of Health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


