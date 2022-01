District 8 City Councilman Anthony Byrd is under consideration for appointment to City Court clerk, sources said.

A new City Court clerk has not been named since Ron Swafford retired last May.

The appointment is by Mayor Tim Kelly.

Councilman Byrd is a longtime employee of the Criminal Court clerk's office.

He won a seat on the council by upsetting incumbent Moses Freeman in the 2017 election.

It would be up to the remaining members of the City Council to name his replacement.