 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Partnership CEO Ladd To Retire This August, Search Committee Formed To Fill Position

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Pam Ladd, hired by the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults (Partnership) as chief operating officer in 2015 and promoted to chief executive officer in 2016, has announced that she will retire on Aug. 24 of this year.

Under Ms. Ladd’s leadership, the Partnership saw a significant reduction in administrative costs. Ms. Ladd ended programs duplicated by other local organizations, created others that aligned with the agency’s mission and filled gaps in its offerings, expanded grant revenue and sold an underused facility.

“Serving Partnership has been one of the greatest honors of my career. The accomplishments achieved were the result of a strong relationship with the board of directors, dedication and compassion of staff and support of corporations and private donors.
This is an extensive and complex nonprofit organization that requires cooperation with the community and other local non-profits.  This combination led us to where we are today. I am most proud of the staff, who unwaveringly served as front-line workers in the face of COVID-19 to ensure services were delivered to our most vulnerable populations throughout our 25-county service area.” said Ms. Ladd.

Ms. Ladd, an active Rotarian, holds an M.S. in industrial organizational psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). Before joining the Partnership, she served as manager of Custodial Services at Tennessee Valley Authority and as assistant vice-president of Support Services at Provident Life and Accident Insurance Co. She then founded and operated Custom Custodial Inc., an industrial cleaning service. She also is a retired real estate agent with local firm, Real Estate Partners, and served as City Council representative for District 3 Chattanooga.

“We will be so sorry to lose Pam as our CEO,” said Partnership Board President and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UTC Tyler Forrest. “I know I speak for the board and staff when I say that she was a pleasure to work with and that the Partnership benefited from her leadership style and business acumen. Our Search Committee is seeking someone equally committed to our mission and values.” The Board’s Executive Committee is serving as the Search Committee. They are partnering with Buffkin/Baker, a Nashville based executive search firm, to complete the search.  Interested applicants can apply via the Buffkin/Baker career portal at https://buffkinbaker.com/leadersfirst-career-portal/career-portal/.

“I will support the Search Committee— and my successor— in any way I can,” added Ms. Ladd. “I’m also confident that the Committee will make a great decision for the future of the Partnership.” 

The CEO job description will be posted at www.partnershipfca.com/careers on Wednesday. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply by Feb. 1.

January 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says She Is Scammed Buying CBD Gummies; Tobacco Mart Employee Pulls Out Pepper Spray With Irate Customer

January 5, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 5, 2022

Interim U.S. Attorney Appointed For The Eastern District Of Tennessee


A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee effective Dec. 26, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Says She Is Scammed Buying CBD Gummies; Tobacco Mart Employee Pulls Out Pepper Spray With Irate Customer

A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy three bottles for $49.99 but she was actually charged $249.99 with no way to cancel the order. She said she had paid with her Citi Bank Mastercard and she then called the bank and they told ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors