Government Seeking Site For New Federal Courthouse For Chattanooga

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), as an initial step in the process for the development of a new federal courthouse in Chattanooga, is seeking to receive Expressions of Interest (EOI) for potential sites within the city limits. 


As part of its due diligence process, and in furtherance of the government’s market research, GSA is seeking a site of between approximately two to five acres to accommodate a building of approximately 186,000 gross square feet, but may consider other sites of different sizes. 


Officials said, "This is the start of a complex process and is subject to Congressional authorization and availability of funds.

The current courthouse does not meet the Judiciary's requirements for courthouses. As the project proceeds, GSA will determine the best use and reuse opportunities for the current courthouse.


"GSA reserves the right to select a site (including a site other than those offered in response to this REOI) that GSA believes is the most advantageous to the Government, all factors considered, without regard to 41 U.S.C. § 3101 et seq


"This REOI shall not be construed in any manner to create an obligation on the part of GSA to enter into any agreement, nor to implement any of the actions contemplated herein, nor to serve as the basis for any claim whatsoever for reimbursement of costs for efforts expended in preparing a response." 


EOI INSTRUCTIONS: 


  • EOI may be submitted by site owners or their agents. 

  • In the case of an agent, the EOI must be accompanied by written evidence of the agent's authority to represent the owner. 

  • GSA shall not be responsible for payment of commissions and/or broker fees related to sale of the property. 

  • EOI should include:

    • site address or location 

    • parcel identification number (if applicable) 

    • contact information and e-mail address of the site owner or their agent

    • an accurate description and sketch of the site offered. 


EOI should be sent to Sheri DeMartino at sheri.demartino@gsa.gov by Monday, January 31, 2022. 


GSA’s Southeast Sunbelt Region oversees the delivery of real estate, technology and procurement solutions to government and the American people in eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee


Police Blotter: Woman Says She Is Scammed Buying CBD Gummies; Tobacco Mart Employee Pulls Out Pepper Spray With Irate Customer

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Interim U.S. Attorney Appointed For The Eastern District Of Tennessee


Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee effective Dec. 26, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. ... (click for more)



A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy three bottles for $49.99 but she was actually charged $249.99 with no way to cancel the order. She said she had paid with her Citi Bank Mastercard and she then called the bank and they told ... (click for more)

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


