Government Seeking Site For New Federal Courthouse For Chattanooga

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), as an initial step in the process for the development of a new federal courthouse in Chattanooga, is seeking to receive Expressions of Interest (EOI) for potential sites within the city limits.

As part of its due diligence process, and in furtherance of the government’s market research, GSA is seeking a site of between approximately two to five acres to accommodate a building of approximately 186,000 gross square feet, but may consider other sites of different sizes.

Officials said, "This is the start of a complex process and is subject to Congressional authorization and availability of funds. The current courthouse does not meet the Judiciary's requirements for courthouses. As the project proceeds, GSA will determine the best use and reuse opportunities for the current courthouse.

"GSA reserves the right to select a site (including a site other than those offered in response to this REOI) that GSA believes is the most advantageous to the Government, all factors considered, without regard to 41 U.S.C. § 3101 et seq.

"This REOI shall not be construed in any manner to create an obligation on the part of GSA to enter into any agreement, nor to implement any of the actions contemplated herein, nor to serve as the basis for any claim whatsoever for reimbursement of costs for efforts expended in preparing a response."

EOI INSTRUCTIONS:

EOI may be submitted by site owners or their agents.

In the case of an agent, the EOI must be accompanied by written evidence of the agent's authority to represent the owner.

GSA shall not be responsible for payment of commissions and/or broker fees related to sale of the property.

EOI should include: site address or location parcel identification number (if applicable) contact information and e-mail address of the site owner or their agent an accurate description and sketch of the site offered.



EOI should be sent to Sheri DeMartino at sheri.demartino@gsa.gov by Monday, January 31, 2022.

GSA’s Southeast Sunbelt Region oversees the delivery of real estate, technology and procurement solutions to government and the American people in eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee