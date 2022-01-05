 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Dalton Police Department Investigating Prescription Fraud

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again at the same pharmacy. 

The incident happened at the Kroger pharmacy on West Walnut Avenue in November.

The pharmacy received a prescription by fax for a medication containing codeine and also other medications. The prescription was purportedly made by a doctor from Atlanta. The pharmacist did not suspect that the prescription was not genuine and filled the order. The medication was picked up a short time later and paid for with cash by a suspect who was recorded by the store's surveillance cameras.

A day later, the store was contacted by a pharmacist at the Kroger location in Warner Robins, Ga., who had received an identical prescription under the same circumstances and after investigation they determined that the prescription was faked and fraudulent. They contacted the Dalton location after checking their computer system and finding the same contact information for the fake "patient" name in their database.

One day later, the Dalton pharmacy again received an identical prescription, only with a different patient name and a different doctor's name. The prescription was supposedly made by a doctor in Montana. The pharmacy refused to fill the prescription after determining it was obviously fake. The pharmacy was contacted by phone several times by a person asking when the medications would be ready, and the caller was informed the prescription would not be filled. The pharmacy then contacted police. 

The suspect who took the prescription order from Dalton is a Black man who wore a black sweatshirt and a black COVID mask. He had medium length black hair in twists or braids. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280. 


January 5, 2022

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/5/22

January 5, 2022

Tennessee Has 15,401 New Cases, 46 More Deaths; Hamilton County To Report Update Thursday

January 5, 2022

Suspect In Christmas Auto Burglaries Arrested In Bradley County


(click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday. Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases ... (click for more)

During the Christmas weekend, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple auto burglaries in Northern Bradley County. Upon investigation, Austin Plemons was identified as ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/5/22

(click for more)

Tennessee Has 15,401 New Cases, 46 More Deaths; Hamilton County To Report Update Thursday

The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday. Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,478,397 coronavirus cases. There were 46 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 20,998. The state currently has 2,118 people ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Sports

#18 Tennessee Hosts Ole Miss

The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its SEC home opener Wednesday, hosting Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analysis) ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Rally Again Against Unranked Arkansas; Rae Burrell Is Back

Tennessee’s 70-63 women’s basketball victory at Arkansas on Sunday didn’t stand out from most of the wins preceding it this season. The Razorbacks weren’t ranked. The Lady Vols fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t usual. They had rallied in the final 10 minutes four previous times. Yet the outcome sounded extra special to coach Kellie Harper. “This is not just a win,” she said ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors