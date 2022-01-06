Police Blotter: Thousands Of Dollars Missing After Boyfriend Comes Over For Shower; Man Won't Pay For Domino's Delivery

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police a friend had stolen some of her stuff and she wanted to make a police report. The officer asked the woman what items had been stolen and she said that her gun (Jimenez .380), $4,000, her son's Xbox, and her iPad were all taken. The officer asked when this happened and she said it occurred whenever her friend came over. She said the man was her boyfriend and that he had asked to come over and take a shower. She told him it was okay for him to come. She said that he took a shower in her bathroom and she believes that was when he took her gun and money. She said after he showered he had called for his brother to come pick him up. The woman was not sure when he was able to take the Xbox and iPad but assumed it was when she went to go check the back door of her house. The officer attempted to locate the boyfriend but was unable to find any information for him in CJIS or Watson. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on North Germantown Road said a man by the name of John would walk through the parking lot yelling and screaming at him. The man was heavily intoxicated while speaking with police. He said John lived in apartment 204 but was not at the scene at the time.

* * *

A man on Talladega Avenue believes someone has hacked his phone. He was trying to show the officer but was unable to and did not explain why. The man said there was a photo in there that he did not post and he cannot delete it. He would go into other details. He was all over the place with his story.

* * *

A woman called police and said her mother lost her purse at Northgate Mall, perhaps in Belks, but she was not sure. She placed holds on the bank accounts to see if any transactions occur and will call back if there is an update.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike said he was going southbound, turning right off Hixson Pike onto Ashland Terrace, when a woman abruptly changed lanes from the number two lane into the number one lane, striking him in the front passenger-side bumper with her rear driver’s-side bumper. Officers observed a small scratch on the man’s vehicle. Officers also observed a small scratch on the rear driver’s-side of the woman’s vehicle. Neither party wanted to file a wreck report due to the damage being minimal.

* * *

A manager of T Mobile at 5226 Highway 153 said two people entered his store and, when he was not looking, they cut the wires to two phones with wire cutters and left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The manager said he would call police to update the report with camera footage when possible. He said both people had heavy Middle Eastern accents.

* * *

A woman on East 3rd Street said someone damaged the passenger-side front wheel well of her vehicle. She said they caused a dent and a paint scratch.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on Market Street on a white Ford Focus for an expired tag. Police spoke with the driver who said he was going to work at the chicken plant. Police ran the vehicle and the driver through NCIC and nothing was found.

* * *

A Domino’s delivery driver said he delivered a pizza to a residence on Terra Vista Drive. The man met him outside, took the pizza, and told him he left his wallet in the house. The man then went back inside and never came back out. The man is described as black, thin build, with dreadlocks. The total value of the pizza was $36.01.