Graysville, Tn., Woman Charged In Traffic Death Of Father Of 4

A Graysville, Tn., woman has been arrested in connection with the traffic death of a father of four last June 17.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted 22-year-old Chrissy L. Everett on vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, DUI, vehicular assault, failure to maintain lane, financial responsibility and violation of the registration law.

She is charged in the death of Brian Hatfield, 41.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Hixson Pike near the intersection of Thrasher Pike. Two vehicles were heavily damage.