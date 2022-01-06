Chattanooga Rotary Club Turns Cancelled Meeting Into Meals For Those In Need

When inclement weather was forecasted for Chattanooga, the city’s oldest civic club was forced to cancel its weekly luncheon meeting at the Chattanooga Trade Center.

Not wanting to waste food for over 100 members who were planning to attend the first meeting of the new year, Rotary staff worked with the Trade Center team to deliver food to the Community Kitchen.

Rotary Club President Craig Holley said, “Rotarians are known for the creative ways they give back to communities who support our work. Today, we were able to make a difference at the Community Kitchen by donating over 100 meals for those who need them the most. For us, it made perfect sense and we were honored to make the donation.”

Community Kitchen’s Interim CEO David Costellow said, “Donations like the one from the Chattanooga Rotary Club are so appreciated - especially this time of year. To have a full meal complete with salad, vegetables and choices of entrees and an assortment of desserts is a real blessing to those we serve. We’re very appreciative of this donation and even more so for the quick work done by the Trade Center staff and Rotary staff to make it happen.”

“It’s our hope that as inclement weather changes civic group plans over the next day or two, others will consider sending meals their members would have enjoyed to the Community Kitchen,” said Mr. Holley. “The work they do is critical in our community and we’re proud to support their efforts and hope others will as well.”