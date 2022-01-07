Police Blotter: Man Wants Yelling Wife Out Of Their Home; Woman Pulls Gun During Road-Rage Incident

A man on Montview Drive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home because it's also her residence. The man told police that he was sick and tired of his wife verbally berating him over every little thing. He told police that every time she drinks, she gets like this. While police were on the scene talking to the man, the wife felt the need to yell obscenities at police and her husband. After providing the man with some possible options to rectify the issue, the man opted to leave the house for the night.

* * *

A man on Van Buren Street told police sometime overnight someone broke into his Honda Civic. He said someone broke out the lock on the driver’s door and scratched the paint. Suspects stole a sweatshirt ($35) out of the car.

* * *

While patrolling on Daisy Street, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked in an empty, dark and grassy field. Due to having previous knowledge of this area and finding stolen vehicles at this same location, the officer examined the car and found a tag that returned to a different vehicle. The officer ran the VIN and found it to be registered to a person out of Sequatchie County, and the vehicle did not return stolen. The officer saw the car had damage consistent with a motor vehicle crash and the front seats also appeared ransacked. There was no one around the car and no contact was made with the owner.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a broken down auto at 800 Ochs Hwy. The officer arrived and found a blue semi stuck in the hairpin curve. The passenger side rear wheels of the trailer were off the roadway. Doug Yates was called to the scene to tow the semi back onto the road.

* * *

While working extra security at Douglas Heights, an officer heard a disorder in the parking garage. The officer walked outside and found two individuals in a verbal disorder. One man in a red Ford Mustang sped off when he saw police. The second man entered his vehicle and followed the red Mustang. It was later reported that the man in the Mustang brandished a firearm. However, the other man was not cooperative with police and refused to give any further information. The Mustang was not found.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man walking east on Citico Avenue from North Holly Street. He was wearing a purple LA jacket and black and white camouflage pants.

* * *

A woman at Bar Watson at 6925 Shallowford Road told police someone had smashed her window and had taken her purse with multiple items in it while she was inside. No finger prints were found on or in the vehicle.

* * *

Police were dispatched to South Willow Street for a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers located an unsecured door. While clearing the building, it appeared that someone may have been inside the store but was no longer there. Police attempted to contact a responsible person but were unable to reach one. Officers were unable to secure the door at this time.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police an 18-wheeler had damaged a utility pole on Hickory Valley Road. On arrival, the officer observed the 18-wheeler that had attempted to pull into a construction zone and contacted low hanging wires. In doing so, the 18-wheeler damaged an adjacent pole. EPB responded and the truck was able to be freed from the wires without any damage to the truck.

* * *



A black male entered Echelon Fitness Studio at 1400 Market St. and went over to one of the iPads. He looked at the iPad for a few moments before sticking it into his jacket and walking out of the store. An employee said he did not appear to be homeless. The iPad was remotely locked/disabled and they do not have a way to track it. It was valued at $400.

* * *

An officer saw a black man in his 20s throwing trash from the back seat of a white Kia Optima at the intersection of Water Street and Ohls Avenue. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, initiating emergency lights and a chirped siren after the driver got back into the car onto West 37th St. The vehicle accelerated and did not stop. It was last seen driving east on 28th Street. The vehicle was not pursued due to department policy. The tag returned to a woman on Gleason Drive. The officer requested dispatch to send an officer by that address to see if the car was present. An East Ridge unit checked Gleason Drive and did not find the car.

* * *

After receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle on Cambridge Drive, an officer responded and found the car parked the wrong direction with damage. A check of its registration showed it to not be stolen. The car was tagged for removal.

* * *

Police spoke with two women on 13th Avenue in regards to a dispute about a dog. The first woman has a dog that was on a leash and it was in her yard. The second woman said she is afraid of dogs and she was on her porch and had grabbed a knife because she believed the dog’s leash was long enough to reach her. It was not. The two women got into a verbal argument about the dog. The first woman agreed to move the leash to a different location to avoid further disorders.

* * *

Police were called to Northgate Mall on a report of an intoxicated man stumbling in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police met with the man and he was very cooperative. A taxi was called for him and he was taken home by A-1 taxi service.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway called police and said during a road rage incident, he "flipped-off" the driver behind him and she displayed a firearm. He said that she never pointed the gun at him. He described the other driver as a larger black female with long dreadlocks, possibly in her 30's. She was operating a light green colored Toyota.