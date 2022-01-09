Man, 47, Shot Saturday Morning On Arbor Place Lane

A 47-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Arbor Place Lane.
At approximately 7:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Arbor Place Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in a residence near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.