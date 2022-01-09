 Sunday, January 9, 2022 48.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Man, 47, Shot Saturday Morning On Arbor Place Lane

A 47-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Arbor Place Lane.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Arbor Place Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life-threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in a residence near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Police Investigation Collision Inside Car Wash; EPB Having Problems With Guide Wires Being Cut; Woman Upset Boyfriend Took 2 Coloring Books

Navy Veteran, Minister, 25-Year Chattanooga Police Officer Jimmy Carl Ball Dies At Flat Rock, Ala.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman at the Surfs Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Road said she was behind another vehicle in the car wash on an automated track system. She said the car in front of her appeared to get ... (click for more)

Jimmy Carl Ball, who was with the Chattanooga Police Department for 25 years, has died at 82 of Flat Rock, Ala. Funeral services are Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Rev. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol THEFT ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Police Investigation Collision Inside Car Wash; EPB Having Problems With Guide Wires Being Cut; Woman Upset Boyfriend Took 2 Coloring Books

A woman at the Surfs Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Road said she was behind another vehicle in the car wash on an automated track system. She said the car in front of her appeared to get a flat tire and stopped moving along the track. The woman said the track kept pushing her vehicle, even after shutting it off in attempts to not get pushed into the car stopped on the track ... (click for more)

Navy Veteran, Minister, 25-Year Chattanooga Police Officer Jimmy Carl Ball Dies At Flat Rock, Ala.

Jimmy Carl Ball, who was with the Chattanooga Police Department for 25 years, has died at 82 of Flat Rock, Ala. Funeral services are Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Rev. Terry Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Chapel Cemetery with military honors. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time. Mr. Ball was a veteran serving ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettors Love ‘Bama

Steve Spurrier, the ol’ ball coach, figures it’s time for the football gods to smile upon Georgia in tomorrow night’s National Championship game. And Charles Barkley wouldn’t hurt Alabama coach Nick Saban’s feelings for the world but he, too, gives the Bulldogs the nod in Indianapolis Monday night at 8 p.m. (ESPN) So how come there is so much Vegas money on underdog Alabama the ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Have Big 2nd Quarter In 68-58 Victory At Ole Miss

The UT Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 23-10 in the second quarter and win on to win by 10 points at Oxford on Sunday afternoon. It was only the second loss of the season for the Rebels. Tennessee goes to 15-1. Jordan Horston scored 20 points in the 68-58 win, while Alexus Dye added 15. Tess Darby had several key three-pointers to finish with 13. Post player Shakira Austin ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Barnes Questions Fulkerson's Energy Level After Another COVID Bout

Amid some common postgame discourse about turnovers and experienced players, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made an uncommon remark about John Fulkerson, the Vols’ most celebrated men’s basketball veteran. “And again, that’s what I’m talking about, where we need John to help us,” Barnes said. “If not, he needs to step aside, I’m telling you. We need him. We’ve talked to him enough ... (click for more)


