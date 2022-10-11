Police Blotter: Son And Girlfriend Refuse To Leave Mother's Home; Thieves Go On $6,700 Shopping Spree With Credit Cards From Unlocked Car

A woman on Arbor Place Lane told police she wanted her son and his girlfriend to leave her residence. She said she has allowed her son to live with her off and on while she has been helping her parents. She said she returned home and discovered he and his girlfriend were inside her residence and she asked them to leave. The son felt he shouldn't have to leave as he has been living there for six months. Police asked the girlfriend to leave, as she has not established residency at the above address. The son and girlfriend both decided to leave together.



* * *

While working a job at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, an officer observed two females skip several items while scanning at self checkout. They were intercepted outside of the exit doors to the property after all points of sale were passed, and identified. The total amount that was not scanned was $22.23. Walmart did not prosecute due to the amount not meeting the threshold. Neither woman was trespassed, but both were warned if this should occur again, charges would be

filed.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling west on Westside Drive when a dog ran out into the

roadway. The man said he ran over the dog, killing it. No damage was done to the man's vehicle. The dog was not on a leash.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Alan Gold's Discotheque, 1100 McCallie Ave. Police were informed by security that there was an individual they had a disorder with that was in need of trespassing. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the person.

* * *

A vehicle was found to have been abandoned and blocking a lane of travel at S Germantown Road/S. Terrace. American Recovery was called by Dispatch for a district police pick up due to not being able to make contact with the owner and being a traffic hazard. The wrecker driver was forced to use a lock out kit to enter into the locked vehicle from the driver's side door in order

to safely secure the vehicle to the wrecker. The wrecker driver assumed responsibility for the vehicle.

* * *

While checking windows and doors around the Community Center at 3202 Kellys Ferry Road, Police came across a door that was unlocked and able to be pulled open. Police searched and cleared the building, with nothing located. Police proceeded to secure the unlocked door properly.

* * *

A woman on Delashmitt Road told police a white BMW struck her mailbox, knocked it down and grazed a utility pole. She said the vehicle then continued to drive away. Police checked the pole, which had no significant damage.

* * *

While looking for a backpack during a suspicious call, police found a pink wallet on the ground in the alley behind the building at 2000 Broad St. The wallet had two miscellaneous cards and it was collected and submitted to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

An employee at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police that two women came into the Circle K around 2 p.m. and each stole an electronic item off the electronics rack. The women then passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The employee is working on getting quality footage for identification purposes.

* * *

A woman on Arlington Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her HP Chromebook laptop.

* * *

A man on Nurick Drive told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a Simms Backpack that contained a Dell Inspirion 500 laptop. There is no suspect information.

* * *



A woman on Ochs Highway told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The person then went to Walmart and spent $1,700 and to Best Buy, where they spent $5,000.