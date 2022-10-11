East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

An East Ridge home was damaged Tuesday morning.

East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to 1314 Sewanee Drive, to a reported residential fire.

Upon arrival, smoke was reported to be coming from the residence. All occupants had self evacuated.



Fire crews located a small fire under the house in the heat unit. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and began salvage and overhaul operations.



No injuries were reported.



The estimated dollar loss to be $10,000.